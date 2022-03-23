﻿
News / Nation

Beijing Olympic Village to reopen as shopping park in September

Xinhua
  19:42 UTC+8, 2022-03-23       0
The square area within the Beijing Olympic Village will be transferred into a shopping park, which will reopen at the end of this September.
Xinhua
  19:42 UTC+8, 2022-03-23       0

The square area within the Beijing Olympic Village will be transferred into a shopping park, which will reopen at the end of this September, Beijing Investment Group Co., Ltd. said on Wednesday.

Themed sports experience, sports leisure and sports services, the shopping park is aimed to become a new landmark of sports culture consumption, and attract young people with fashion elements.

All Star Ice Skating Club has already settled down in the park, while more than 200 brands have shown their interest.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     