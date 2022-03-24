Chinese mainland reports 2,010 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 2,010 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, down from 2,591 on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the new local infections, 1,810 were reported in the province of Jilin, 69 in Fujian, 29 in Tianjin, 16 in Shandong, 12 in Jiangxi, 10 each in Heilongjiang and Henan.

The rest of the cases were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions, including Liaoning and Hebei.

A total of 44 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.

Wednesday also saw the reporting of 2,829 asymptomatic cases, including 2,722 local ones, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 139,285 as of Wednesday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently undergoing treatment stood at 26,253, of whom 50 were in severe condition. A total of 4,638 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.