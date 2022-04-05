News / Nation

Xi congratulates Aleksandar Vucic on reelection as Serbian president

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Aleksandar Vucic on his reelection as president of Serbia.
In his message, Xi pointed out that in recent years, the China-Serbia comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained vigorous development momentum, with the two sides seeing solid political mutual trust and fruitful bilateral practical cooperation.

Facing major global changes unseen in a century, the two sides firmly respect each other, treat each other as equals, and join hands in building a community with a shared future for mankind, making positive contributions to safeguarding international equity and justice, said the Chinese president.

Xi also said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Serbia relations, and cherishes the good working relationship and friendship with President Vucic.

He added that he is willing to work with President Vucic to strengthen strategic communication, consolidate political mutual trust, expand and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields between the two countries, and steer China-Serbia ties toward new achievements, so as to benefit the two countries and their people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
