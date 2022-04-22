News / Nation

China's League of Legends pros to compete in MSI 2022 remotely

Xinhua
  19:50 UTC+8, 2022-04-22       0
The representative of China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL) for the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) will compete remotely from LPL's Shanghai arena or training base.
League of Legends officials have announced on Friday that the representative of China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL) for the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) will compete remotely from LPL's Shanghai arena or training base.

MSI 2022 will be held from May 10 to 29 at Busan Exhibition and Convention center in South Korea.

To ensure that remote LPL teams have the same Internet latency as other teams, the tournament will limit the PING to about 35 milliseconds for all teams, and provide referee support and match monitoring in both South Korea and China.

The LPL Spring Finals will be held online on Saturday. Top Esports (TES) and Royal Never Give Up (RNG) will fight for the Spring Championship and a spot for MSI.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
