China's AC352 helicopter enters final phase of airworthiness certification

The China-developed AC352 mid-sized utility helicopter has entered the flight-test phase of the airworthiness certification process, according to the China Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC).

This marks the final step for the new helicopter model to acquire its airworthiness certificate from the civil aviation authorities, said the AVIC.

During this phase, the AC352 will carry out flight tests both to acquire its airworthiness certification and evaluate its functional reliability.

Civil aviation authorities will evaluate its performance, control quality and the working conditions of its onboard facilities.

Prior to the new phase, the AC352 had completed 458 flight tests carried out by its developer over 422.5 flight hours to verify the aircraft's performance.

Developed by AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry, the AC352 is a mid-sized twin-engine utility helicopter. It can carry up to 16 passengers with a 7.5-ton maximum take-off weight and a maximum range of 1,000 kilometers.

The AC352 successfully conducted its maiden flight on December 20, 2016, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The new helicopter model started its flight-test journey for its airworthiness certification at the end of 2019.

The outstanding performance of the AC352 helicopter model has been fully verified during previous flight tests in high-temperatures, low-temperatures, sub-plateaus and other complicated environments across the country lasting two years and five months, said the AVIC.

