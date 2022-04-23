News / Nation

Hong Kong people enjoy reading under COVID-19

Xinhua
  22:59 UTC+8, 2022-04-23       0
As the fifth wave of COVID-19 epidemic eases in Hong Kong, public facilities including libraries reopened recently, attracting a crowd of book lovers to enjoy their reading time.
Xinhua
  22:59 UTC+8, 2022-04-23       0

As the fifth wave of COVID-19 epidemic eases in Hong Kong, public facilities including libraries reopened recently, attracting a crowd of book lovers to enjoy their reading time.

April 23 marks the World Book Day when some parents in Hong Kong took the opportunity to bring their kids to the libraries, including local resident Ms. Ho, a grandmother of a two-year-old toddler.

Ho said it is important to nurture children's interest in reading at a young age.

Anti-epidemic measures are strictly observed in public libraries. Visitors are required to scan the "LeaveHomeSafe" mobile app QR code and show their COVID-19 vaccination records to the staff before entering.

Some seats and computers are labeled "not in use" for people to maintain appropriate social distancing. Book sterilizers are available in some libraries, such as the Hong Kong Central Library.

A recent survey conducted by the Hong Kong Publishing Professionals Society showed that in the past year, the proportion of respondents who read materials in print version and electronic version was similar, with 70.7 percent and 68.8 percent respectively.

Among the respondents who read printed materials, 25.9 percent said they would consider buying e-books, slightly higher than last year's 23.8 percent.

According to a local book retailer, while the epidemic has affected book sales in Hong Kong, it has also increased people's demand for reading, with sales picking up each time the epidemic receded. And although printed books are still the mainstream, e-books have become a trend.

On Saturday, Hong Kong registered 252 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 271 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     