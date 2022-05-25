Chinese authorities say no to divorce over Internet

Couples whose marital relations are protected by Chinese law cannot divorce over the Internet, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said on Tuesday.

A message left on consultation platform of the ministry's official website last week asked if it was possible for a couple to get divorced via videolink in case one of them is not in China.

"It's been over four years for us, and due to the (COVID-19) pandemic one of us cannot travel to China at the moment, so can we seal an agreement of divorce over the Internet considering the unusual situation?" the person wrote.

In reply, the ministry pointed out that it's not legal to register a divorce over the Internet, as per China's Civil Code.

"According to the law, a married couple who voluntarily seek a divorce should sign a written agreement of divorce and apply to register their divorce at marriage registration organs in person," the ministry said.