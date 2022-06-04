Chinese mainland reports 21 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Friday reported 21 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The Chinese mainland Friday reported 21 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 11 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and five each in Beijing and Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Saturday.

A total of 55 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified, including 26 in Liaoning, nine in Shanghai, five each in Inner Mongolia and Jilin.

A total of 304 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday.

That brought the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 217,414 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19.