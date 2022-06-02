China reports first imported case of Omicron sub-variant BA.5, in Shanghai

The first imported case of the Omicron sub-variant BA.5 of COVID-19 was discovered in a person arriving in Shanghai on April 27 from Uganda, China's CDC said.

The first imported case of the Omicron sub-variant BA.5 of COVID-19 was discovered in a person arriving in Shanghai on April 27 from Uganda, China's Center for Disease Control said on Thursday.

The person had transfers in Amsterdam and Seoul before arriving at the Pudong International Airport.



After diagnosis, the patient was hospitalized at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center and was discharged on May 12 after recovery, the CDC said.

The sequence of BA.5 was first uploaded to the global influenza database GISAID from South Africa on February 25.

As of May 26, 31 countries around the world have reported BA.5 infections, and 2 percent of all new COVID-19 cases reported globally now are BA.5 cases, statistics showed.

Some studies have shown that this sub-variant is more infectious than others.