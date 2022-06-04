News / Nation

1 dead, 8 injured after bullet train derails in SW China

Xinhua
  15:31 UTC+8, 2022-06-04       0
A train driver died and eight others were injured after a bullet train derailed at around 10:30am on Saturday in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
Xinhua
  15:31 UTC+8, 2022-06-04       0

A train driver died and eight others were injured after a bullet train derailed at around 10:30am on Saturday in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, according to China State Railway Group Co Ltd.

Two carriages of the train D2809 from Guiyang to Guangzhou came off the tracks that were hit by mud and rockslide as the train was about to arrive at the Rongjiang station, the company said.

The injured people include one train attendant and seven passengers. They have been receiving treatment at local hospital. A total of 136 other passengers have been evacuated, the company said.

The investigation of the accident is under way.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     