Chinese mainland reports 44 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 44 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 35 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Beijing and Shanghai each reported four cases while Sichuan reported one case on Tuesday, the commission said.

A total of 80 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified, including 46 in Inner Mongolia and 11 in Shanghai.

A total of 162 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

That brought the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 218,258 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19.