Shenzhen to build 20 advanced manufacturing industrial parks

The southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen plans to build 20 advanced manufacturing industrial parks for strategic emerging sectors and industries of the future.
The 20 industrial parks will cover a total area of 300 square kilometers in the districts of Bao'an, Guangming, Longhua, Longgang, Pingshan, and Shenshan, the municipal government announced on Monday.

The move aims to develop and bolster 20 strategic emerging sectors and nurture eight industries of the future.

The strategic emerging sectors cover telecommunications, semiconductors, and intelligent terminals and sensors. It also covers software, intelligent robots, precision instruments and equipment, new energy, intelligent connected vehicles, new materials, and biomedicine.

The industries of the future include synthetic biology, blockchain, cells and genes, space technology, brain science and brain-like intelligence, and quantum information.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
