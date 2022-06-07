News / Nation

Universal Beijing Resort to resume operations

With Beijing's COVID-19 infections falling, the Universal Beijing Resort said on Tuesday that it will resume operations on June 15 after a month of closure.
The resort, which opened in September 2021, includes the Universal Studios Beijing theme park, Universal CityWalk Beijing, and two hotels.

On the premise of strictly complying with Beijing's epidemic prevention and control policies and requirements, the CityWalk and the two hotels are expected to reopen on June 14, one day prior to the theme park, the resort said.

They will cap the number of visitors at no more than 75 percent of maximum capacity.

After it reopens, all tourists should present negative nucleic acid test reports taken within the past 72 hours and have their temperatures checked before entering the resort.

The Universal Beijing Resort temporarily closed its theme park and the CityWalk on May 1 for epidemic prevention and control amid a COVID-19 outbreak that began in the Chinese capital on April 22.

As the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections subdues, Beijing is loosening epidemic response restrictions and steadily returning to normal.

The city reported two local asymptomatic cases on Monday, according to the Beijing municipal health commission.

