4 injured after quakes hit China's Sichuan

Four people were injured after earthquakes hit southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday, according to local authorities.
A temporary shelter is seen in Maerkang, Sichuan Province, on June 10, 2022.

Four people were injured after earthquakes hit southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday, according to local authorities.

A 5.8-magnitude quake and a 6.0-magnitude quake struck the city of Maerkang in Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in the early hours of Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

A total of 25,790 people had been affected by the quakes as of 7pm on Friday, said the earthquake relief headquarters. In Aba's Jinchuan County, 24,808 people were relocated.

Authorities have dispatched more than 2,800 firemen, police officers and other rescuers to the quake-hit areas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
