Italian designer meets Chinese culture in Greater Bay Area

About four years ago, Italian industrial designer Laura Mimini found herself falling in love with China almost immediately upon her arrival. The old and rich oriental culture embraced her with a warmth that made her feel at home.

Now, Mimini is busy setting up a newly decorated office in Foshan City, south China's Guangdong Province. Eyeing long-term development in China, she plans to build a new office headquarters to bring Italian design to the Chinese market.

Mimini used to be accompanied by the ancient European monuments, castles, and cathedrals in the city of Brescia in northern Italy. She was fascinated by the feeling of being surrounded by art and history.

"Both Italy and China are known for their culture and artistic heritage. China has a long history and a lot of artistic things quite different from Europe, which is interesting for designers," she said.

Before coming to China, Mimini and her designer boyfriend went to Australia in 2017. She decided to explore China by herself upon an invitation from Shunde, an ancient district of Foshan. Three months later, Mimini made up her mind to stay in China for a longer time and asked her boyfriend to join her.

Based in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, one of the most important economic and manufacturing bases in China, Mimini had more opportunities to visit factories and talk to producers.

Over the past four years, she has been cooperating with Chinese companies by designing the appearance or functions of products such as stationery, tea sets and helmets.

Mimini loves traveling. She described traveling as a way to explore and study. She has visited provinces including Gansu, Hunan, Heilongjiang and Fujian in China. The diversified cultural traditions and attractions excited her.

"My mind opened completely because I see things I've never seen before. It's a wonderful place for designers with so much treasure here in China," she said.

She also enjoyed attending various fairs, where the latest designs and products gather. Last year, the 130th China Import and Export Fair, or the Canton Fair, was held both online and offline. Mimini went to Guangzhou for the event.

Mimini sometimes plays electric bass with her friends. She said her passion does not only lie in designing but also in painting, music, and everything related to art.

Mimini also played with some Chinese musicians who play in a "softer" way, which she depicted as an approach to understanding the Chinese culture.

"For me, China has a very likable environment," she said. "My hope in the future is that we can grow and be successful with the company here, cooperating with Chinese people and bringing Italian design to China."