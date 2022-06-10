News / Nation

Italian designer meets Chinese culture in Greater Bay Area

Xinhua
  18:56 UTC+8, 2022-06-10       0
About four years ago, Italian industrial designer Laura Mimini found herself falling in love with China almost immediately upon her arrival.
Xinhua
  18:56 UTC+8, 2022-06-10       0

About four years ago, Italian industrial designer Laura Mimini found herself falling in love with China almost immediately upon her arrival. The old and rich oriental culture embraced her with a warmth that made her feel at home.

Now, Mimini is busy setting up a newly decorated office in Foshan City, south China's Guangdong Province. Eyeing long-term development in China, she plans to build a new office headquarters to bring Italian design to the Chinese market.

Mimini used to be accompanied by the ancient European monuments, castles, and cathedrals in the city of Brescia in northern Italy. She was fascinated by the feeling of being surrounded by art and history.

"Both Italy and China are known for their culture and artistic heritage. China has a long history and a lot of artistic things quite different from Europe, which is interesting for designers," she said.

Before coming to China, Mimini and her designer boyfriend went to Australia in 2017. She decided to explore China by herself upon an invitation from Shunde, an ancient district of Foshan. Three months later, Mimini made up her mind to stay in China for a longer time and asked her boyfriend to join her.

Based in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, one of the most important economic and manufacturing bases in China, Mimini had more opportunities to visit factories and talk to producers.

Over the past four years, she has been cooperating with Chinese companies by designing the appearance or functions of products such as stationery, tea sets and helmets.

Mimini loves traveling. She described traveling as a way to explore and study. She has visited provinces including Gansu, Hunan, Heilongjiang and Fujian in China. The diversified cultural traditions and attractions excited her.

"My mind opened completely because I see things I've never seen before. It's a wonderful place for designers with so much treasure here in China," she said.

She also enjoyed attending various fairs, where the latest designs and products gather. Last year, the 130th China Import and Export Fair, or the Canton Fair, was held both online and offline. Mimini went to Guangzhou for the event.

Mimini sometimes plays electric bass with her friends. She said her passion does not only lie in designing but also in painting, music, and everything related to art.

Mimini also played with some Chinese musicians who play in a "softer" way, which she depicted as an approach to understanding the Chinese culture.

"For me, China has a very likable environment," she said. "My hope in the future is that we can grow and be successful with the company here, cooperating with Chinese people and bringing Italian design to China."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     