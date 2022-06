Kris Wu, a Chinese-Canadian superstar and former member of K-pop boy band EXO, has stood trial for rape and taking part in group licentious activities.

Imaginechina

The hearing was held behind closed doors to protect victims' privacy. A sentence will be announced later, the court said in a statement.