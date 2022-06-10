News / Nation

China to launch over 6,200 publicity events centered on intangible cultural heritage

Xinhua
  21:54 UTC+8, 2022-06-10       0
Over 6,200 events that publicize and showcase China's intangible cultural heritage will be launched across the country in celebration of the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day.
Xinhua
  21:54 UTC+8, 2022-06-10       0

Over 6,200 events that publicize and showcase China's intangible cultural heritage will be launched across the country in celebration of this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls on Saturday.

Featuring online and offline integration, this year's events will combine exhibition and marketing, present China's achievements in preserving and carrying forward intangible cultural heritage, and bring them closer to people's everyday lives, especially for young people, said Hu Heping, minister of culture and tourism, at the events' opening ceremony on Friday.

Two signature events will also begin, a visual art exhibition and a shopping festival. More than 2,300 episodes of intangible cultural heritage documentaries and videos will be screened online, and over 7,500 stores, including 1,480 from 334 counties lifted out of poverty, will join in the shopping festival.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     