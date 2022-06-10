China to launch over 6,200 publicity events centered on intangible cultural heritage

Over 6,200 events that publicize and showcase China's intangible cultural heritage will be launched across the country in celebration of the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day.

Over 6,200 events that publicize and showcase China's intangible cultural heritage will be launched across the country in celebration of this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls on Saturday.

Featuring online and offline integration, this year's events will combine exhibition and marketing, present China's achievements in preserving and carrying forward intangible cultural heritage, and bring them closer to people's everyday lives, especially for young people, said Hu Heping, minister of culture and tourism, at the events' opening ceremony on Friday.

Two signature events will also begin, a visual art exhibition and a shopping festival. More than 2,300 episodes of intangible cultural heritage documentaries and videos will be screened online, and over 7,500 stores, including 1,480 from 334 counties lifted out of poverty, will join in the shopping festival.