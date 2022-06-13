Beijing reports 29 confirmed, 22 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
11:15 UTC+8, 2022-06-13 0
Beijing reported 29 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 22 local asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.
A total of 17 patients in the Chinese capital were discharged from hospitals on Sunday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Han Jing
