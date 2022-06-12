Chinese mainland reports 122 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 122 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 78 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, 34 in Beijing.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 122 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 78 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, 34 in Beijing and 10 in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

A total of 74 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 10 provincial-level regions, including 31 in Beijing, 19 in Shanghai and eight in Inner Mongolia.

Following the recovery of 57 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, there were 863 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.