Defense minister speaks about China's vision of regional order at 19th Shangri-La Dialogue

  2022-06-12
"China's development is unstoppable," China's defense minister said, adding that China is rock-solid in its commitment to pursuing peaceful development.
Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Sunday delivered a speech on China's vision of regional order at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Wei said the world is facing multiple crises rarely seen in history, and the way forward is to uphold and practice multilateralism and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

"China's development is unstoppable," Wei said, adding that China is rock-solid in its commitment to pursuing peaceful development.

China's development is not a threat to others. On the contrary, it is a huge contribution to global peace and development, the minister said.

China steadfastly pursues a defense policy that is defensive in nature, he said. "The Chinese military is always a force for peace and will remain firm in safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests."

Noting that the Asia-Pacific is the world's most vibrant and promising economic powerhouse, Wei urged countries to strive for the bright prospect of building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future that enjoys durable peace and provides security for all.

On the Taiwan question, Wei said Taiwan is part of China, and the Taiwan question is China's internal affair. "China will definitely realize its reunification."

Those who pursue "Taiwan independence" in an attempt to split China will definitely come to no good end, and foreign interference is doomed to failure, he said.

Peaceful reunification is the greatest wish of the Chinese people, he said. "We are willing to make the greatest efforts to achieve that."

"If anyone dares to secede Taiwan from China, we will not hesitate to fight, we will fight at all costs," Wei said, adding that no one should ever underestimate the resolve and capabilities of China's armed forces to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Wei also expounded on China's position regarding the South China Sea, China-US relations and the Ukraine crisis.

