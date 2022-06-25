News / Nation

China's Zhengzhou on red alert for high temperature

Zhengzhou, the capital city of central China's Henan Province, continued to issue a red alert for high temperature on Saturday.
Imaginechina

Ruyi Lake in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, is seen drying up on June 24, 2022.

Zhengzhou, the capital city of central China's Henan Province, continued to issue a red alert for high temperature on Saturday, according to the provincial meteorological bureau.

The highest temperature is expected to rise above 40 degrees Celsius in several districts of Zhengzhou during the day, it said.

According to the municipal meteorological station, the highest temperature in Zhengzhou reached 42.3 degrees Celsius at 3:07 pm Friday, breaking the record of the highest temperature in June since the establishment of the meteorological station in 1954.

The highest temperature in 67 counties and cities in the province exceeded 40 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the provincial meteorological observatory.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
