Beijing primary, middle schools announce reopening

Primary and middle school students and kindergarten children in Beijing will gradually return to campus as the COVID-19 epidemic wanes in the city, the municipal education commission said on Saturday.

Students in the first and second years of middle and high school, as well as students in primary school, will resume class on June 27, while kindergartens will reopen on July 4.

Students who are still in closed-management areas and under home quarantine will continue to study at home.

On Friday, Beijing reported two new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases.