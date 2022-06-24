China steps up support for unemployed college graduates

China has launched a campaign to help unemployed college graduates and young people under the age of 35 secure jobs.

China has launched a campaign to help unemployed college graduates and young people under the age of 35 secure jobs, in a bid to maintain employment stability and ensure stable economic performance.

Nine pro-employment measures have been outlined to provide better services to job hunters in the campaign, which will last until December this year, according to a circular released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday.

Job registration apps as well as online and offline employment services will be launched, while tailored services will be provided according to the conditions, preferences and requirements of job seekers.

Human-resources and social-security departments in cities at and above the prefecture level will promote more information about recruitment channels and lists of pro-employment services by the end of June.

Recruitment activities will be held more frequently with more on-the-ground events being organized.

The country will also offer targeted services to unemployed graduates experiencing difficulties. Occupational training sessions and employment counseling will be provided to vulnerable groups, such as families that have previously shaken off poverty, low-income households or the so-called "zero-employment families."

China is expected to see a record 10.76 million new graduates from the country's universities and colleges in 2022, marking a year-on-year increase of 1.67 million.

College graduates are deemed a key target of the country's employment-first policy. China has launched a series of pro-employment campaigns to move job interviews online, incentivize firms to increase their employees and open the doors of big cities wider to college graduates.