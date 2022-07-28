News / Nation

Netizens attack woman posting photo with ill grandfather for coloring her hair

A woman who posted the story of her grandfather's illness is suing her online attackers, including those who abused her over her pink hair in her time of grief.

Her lawyer warned netizens to end the harassment and delete the abusive comments and photos.

Zheng Linghua, in her 20s, is an active user on several social media platforms who enjoys recording things in her life and posting them online.

On July 13, Zheng received an admission letter for a postgraduate course from the East China Normal University.

She wanted to share the good news with her grandpa, who has been hospitalized since December last year for a cerebral infarction, myocardial infarction and advanced bowel cancer.

She visited her grandpa at the hospital and read the letter for him.

This warm moment was recorded in photos and videos, which were later posted on her accounts on platforms including Xiaohongshu, Douyin and Weibo.

Zheng, whose mother died when she was only six months , was brought up by her grandpa

Her postings soon got popular on the social media.

However, the story was later distorted by some , who misused her photos and videos and fabricated the content.

A netizen sent a screenshot to Zheng, on which another short video account stole her photo and sold "notes" or books to examinees.

The screenshots from a student being cheated shows that he paid the guy 1,680 yuan for the materials but never got any reply.

There is no proof.

Among the comments on another platform, a netizen said Zheng's pink hair made her look like a bar girl and some even said the old man and the young woman on the photo were a couple.

Zheng soon became a target of cyber violence. People attacked her hair color and said she was promoting herself through her grandpa's death.

Even some of her relatives blamed her of posting her grandpa's photo online.

Even when times were tough, Zheng still kept positive. She picked some cheerful and inspiring words from the comments and read them to her grandpa.

Jin Xiaohang, a lawyer from Zhejiang, advised Zheng for free because he of her lovefor her grandfather.

On Saturday, Zheng said she will sue more than 1,000 online abusers.

She has changed her hair color from pink to black.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
