State-owned enterprise worker suspended for boasting on social media of luxury spending

  20:56 UTC+8, 2022-07-28
Dozens of screenshots of WeChat Moments posted between 2019 and 2021 by a man named Zhou Jie went viral on China's social media on Monday.
An employee from a state-owned enterprise in southeast China's Jiangxi Province has been suspended for showing off a life of luxury in his social media account, causing an uproar among netizens and casting doubt over his employment qualifications.

Dozens of screenshots of WeChat Moments posted between 2019 and 2021 by a man named Zhou Jie went viral on China's social media on Monday.

Zhou recorded his high-living by frequently flaunting fine dining, luxury consumption, limousines, mansions, expensive cigarettes and tea on his WeChat account. He also bragged about his close relationship with some senior officials.

The province's discipline supervisor is investigating.

Authorities did not disclose much was involved, the National Business Daily reported on Wednesday, quoting a member of the supervising committee.

Zhou's employer, Jiangxi State-owned Capital Operation Holding Group Co Ltd, said on its official Website on Monday that Zhou is an employee from its equities management department.

The company announced on Wednesday the occupational background of Zhou's parents and his three uncles and initial investigation result on their properties.

As the initial investigation showed, Zhou was motivated by vanity by saying a provincial leader offering a cigarette to him.

