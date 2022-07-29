News / Nation

China vows resolute countermeasures if US challenges red line

If the United States challenges China's red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday.
The US side must bear all consequences arising therefrom, Zhao said at a daily news briefing when answering a query on whether US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan would ruin the atmosphere for holding more high level dialogues between China and the United States.

Zhao said the two heads of state had a candid communication and exchange on China-US relations and issues of mutual interest during their phone talks on Thursday.

Recently, China has repeatedly stated its grave concern and solemn position of firmly opposing Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan, he said.

