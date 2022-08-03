News / Nation

Spokesperson of Ministry of National Defense makes remarks on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Xinhua
  06:34 UTC+8, 2022-08-03       0
The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will take a series of targeted military operations in response.
Xinhua
  06:34 UTC+8, 2022-08-03       0

Spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense Wu Qian on Tuesday released a statement in response to the visit to China's Taiwan region by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives. The following is the full text of the remarks:

On August 2, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region. The Chinese side strongly condemns and firmly opposes this visit. Despite the Chinese side's repeated warnings of the serious consequences this visit would cause, Pelosi insisted on making the wrong move, maliciously provoking and creating the crisis, which seriously violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, seriously eroded the political foundation of the China-US relations, and seriously undermined China-US state-to-state and military-to-military relations. This act of the US side has sent a seriously wrong signal to the separatists for "Taiwan independence" and further escalated tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities have solicited foreign support, colluded with external forces to stir up troubles and been bent on inviting Pelosi to visit Taiwan. Such acts are very dangerous and will inevitably lead to serious consequences. The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will take a series of targeted military operations in response to resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and resolutely thwart the interference by external forces and the separatist schemes for "Taiwan independence."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     