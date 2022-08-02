Chinese mainland reports 46 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 46 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 10 in Gansu, and nine in Guangxi and Sichuan respectively.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 46 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 10 in Gansu, and nine in Guangxi and Sichuan respectively, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Altogether 327 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Monday. Among them, 96 were in Guangxi.

A total of 191 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 222,881.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.