China renews orange alert for high temperatures

  12:04 UTC+8, 2022-08-09       0
China's national observatory continued to issue an orange alert for high temperatures on Tuesday, as intense heat waves linger in many regions of the country.
During daylight hours on Tuesday, parts of Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi and Guangdong are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in some regions of Shaanxi, Hubei, Chongqing, Jiangsu and Xinjiang may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast.

The meteorological center has advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures shorten continuous working hours.

Local governments have been advised to take appropriate heat control measures and necessary protective steps against fires triggered by electrical overloads.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
