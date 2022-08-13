News / Nation

China's Guilin launches restoration project on Lijiang River basin

Xinhua
  10:47 UTC+8, 2022-08-13       0
Guilin in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has launched an integrated conservation and restoration project on the Lijiang River basin to protect its ecological environment.
Xinhua
  10:47 UTC+8, 2022-08-13       0

The city of Guilin in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has launched an integrated conservation and restoration project on the Lijiang River basin to protect its ecological environment.

A total of 83 sub-projects, with an investment of over 5.49 billion yuan (US$814.4 million), will be implemented in three years, according to the city's natural resources authorities.

Hailed as one of the most beautiful rivers on Earth, the Lijiang River, where clean water flows between the scenic karst mountains, winds through four counties in Guilin. The Lijiang River has not only been mentioned in Chinese textbooks but also appears on the back of China's 20-yuan banknote.

In recent years, China has been making continuous efforts to better protect the ecological environment of the picturesque river amid its construction of an ecological civilization system.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     