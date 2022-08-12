Several Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

Several Chinese state-owned companies including China Life Insurance and Aluminum Corporation of China announced plans on Friday to voluntarily delist from the US stock market.

The companies, which also include Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco) and PetroChina, said in separate statements that they would apply for delistings of their American Depository Shares from the New York Stock Exchange.

The four will keep their listings in Hong Kong and Chinese mainland.



Each of the four said their US traded share volume was small compared with those on their other major listing venues.



China Life and Chalco said they would file for delisting on August 22, with delisting taking effect 10 days later. Sinopec and PetroChina said their applications would be made on August 29.