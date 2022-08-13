News / Nation

Beijing Int'l Film Festival kicks off, 16 candidates vying for top award

  15:42 UTC+8, 2022-08-13
The week-long 12th Beijing International Film Festival kicked off on Saturday in the Chinese capital, with 16 nominated films competing for this year's Tiantan Award.
The 16 candidates include Chinese film "In Search of Lost Time" and works from other countries such as "Anatolian Leopard," "Call Jane" and "Fast & Feel Love." A total of 10 winners in different categories will be announced at the closing and awards ceremony of the film festival on August 20.

Besides the competition section for the awards, a film panorama, a college student film festival and several themed forums will also be held during the film festival, according to organizers.

