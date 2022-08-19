Death toll rises to 18 in northwest China flood

The death toll from a mountain torrent disaster triggered by heavy rain in northwest China's Qinghai Province has risen to 18 as of 5 pm Friday.

The death toll from a mountain torrent disaster triggered by heavy rain in northwest China's Qinghai Province has risen to 18 as of 5 pm Friday, with another 13 still missing, according to local authorities.

A sudden heavy downpour on Wednesday lashed Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, triggering flash floods and mudslides, and causing rivers to change course, according to the emergency response headquarters for the disaster.

Over 6,000 residents in six local villages have been affected by the natural calamity, the headquarters said.

The province activated its Level-II and Level-I emergency responses for disasters successively, the top two highest levels in the country's grading system for emergency response.

Local authorities have mobilized more than 4,500 people to search for the missing people.