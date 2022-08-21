Death toll from NW China flood rises to 26

The death toll from a mountain torrent triggered by heavy rains in northwest China's Qinghai Province has risen to 26 as of 4pm Sunday, with another five people still missing.

A total of 6,245 residents of six villages in the Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County have been affected by heavy rains, which began at 10:25pm on Wednesday, according to the emergency response headquarters for the natural disaster.

The downpours lashed Datong, triggering flash floods and mudslides and causing rivers to change course, then striking the villages.

Twenty-three people who were previously reported missing have been rescued. Electricity in the affected areas has been restored, roads and bridges have resumed traffic, and network communication has been restored.