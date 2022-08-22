Chinese mainland reports 360 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 360 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 232 were in Hainan Province.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 360 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 232 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Altogether 1,464 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Sunday, including 535 in Hainan and 494 in Tibet Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

A total of 293 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 226,042 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.