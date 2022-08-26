120th joint patrol on Mekong River concludes

Three Chinese law-enforcement vessels returned to a port in China's Yunnan Province on Friday, concluding the 120th joint Mekong River patrol by China, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand.

Five vessels from the four countries sailed over 600 km for four days and three nights with missions to ensure the safety and stability of the river basin, according to the Yunnan provincial public security department.

Since August, the law-enforcement authorities of the four countries have cracked 33 drug cases in the Mekong River basin, confiscating 6.75 tons of drugs of various kinds.

The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping. China, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand have been conducting joint patrols on the river since December 2011.