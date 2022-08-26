Former senior provincial political advisor punished over law, discipline violations

Li Jia, former chairman of the Shanxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been stripped of his posts.

Li Jia, former chairman of the Shanxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been stripped of his posts within the Communist Party of China (CPC) and in the public office.

Li was punished due to severe violations of CPC discipline and law, according to a statement issued by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision on Friday.

An investigation conducted by the top graft watchdog found that Li had been involved in vote rigging during intra-Party elections, and had accepted expensive gifts from private entrepreneurs, among other offenses, according to the statement.

The top graft watchdog said Li has been granted leniency because his violations were committed before the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, and Li has cooperated with the investigation, confessed his wrongdoings and turned in his illicit gains.

Li was removed from his post within the Party, and demoted to a vice-provincial level official. His qualification as a delegate to the 19th CPC National Congress was terminated, his illicit gains confiscated.