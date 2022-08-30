News / Nation

China's first domestic HPV vaccine shows 100 pct efficacy in clinical trial

Xinhua
A recent study has found that China's first self-developed HPV vaccine Cecolin can offer female adults full immunity against two types of human papillomavirus (HPV).
A recent study has found that China's first self-developed HPV vaccine Cecolin can offer female adults full immunity against two types of human papillomavirus (HPV).

A group of Chinese researchers analyzed data from 66-month follow-up visits as a part of the bivalent vaccine's Phase 3 clinical trial and found that its efficacy against high-grade genital lesions, typical symptoms of cervical cancer, reached 100 percent.

Furthermore, the E coli-produced HPV 16/18 recombinant vaccine realized a 97 percent efficacy against persistent HPV infections, according to the study published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

The clinical trial included 7,372 healthy women aged 18 to 45, with 3,689 in the vaccinated group and 3,683 in the control group. The cumulative incidence in the vaccinated group was noticeably lower than that in the control group, according to the study.

Cecolin is jointly developed by Xiamen University and Xiamen Innovax, making China the third country in the world to attain an independent cervical cancer vaccine supply after the United States and the United Kingdom. It earned the World Health Organization Prequalification in October 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
