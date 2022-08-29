Chinese mainland reports 301 new local confirmed COVID cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 301 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 161 were in Sichuan Province.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 301 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 161 were in Sichuan Province, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Altogether 1,255 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Sunday, including 570 in Tibet and 98 in Hainan, said the commission in its report.

A total of 636 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 230,433 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.