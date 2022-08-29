News / Nation

Dozens prosecuted, officials investigated after Tangshan case

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  15:53 UTC+8, 2022-08-29       0
A public prosecution was initiated against 28 defendants including seven people who were involved in a barbecue restaurant attack in the city of Tangshan in northern China's Hebei.
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  15:53 UTC+8, 2022-08-29       0

A public prosecution was initiated against 28 defendants including seven people who were involved in a barbecue restaurant attack in the city of Tangshan in northern China's Hebei Province, according to an official statement released by the People's Procuratorate of Hebei on Monday.

The key defendant, a man surnamed Chen, allegedly harassed a woman surnamed Wang, who was eating in the restaurant in Tangshan's Lubei District with three of her female colleagues around 2:40am on June 10. After Wang rebuffed him, Chen allegedly violently beat her and her companions, helped by other people.

The four victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Two of them, surnamed Yuan and Li, left the hospital after being examined. The other two, Wang and a woman surnamed Liu, were discharged from the hospital on July 1. According to a forensic examination, all of them suffered minor injuries.

Investigations also showed that since 2012, a group led by Chen is suspected of using violence, threats and other means to carry out illegal detentions, public fighting, intentional injuries, casino openings and robberies in Tangshan and other places, committing a total of 11 crimes and four administrative illegal actions.

"These evil forces have caused adverse social impact by indulging in crimes, oppressing residents and disrupting economic and social order," the statement said.

Fifteen people who allegedly offered a "protective umbrella" for the gang have been investigated, the provincial discipline inspection commission also announced on Monday.

Among them, eight civil servants were put under detention: Ma Aijun, the police chief of the Lubei branch of the public security bureau; Hu Bin, chief of the police station on Jichang Road; Han Zhiyong, deputy chief of the guard station on Changhong Road; Chen Zhiwei, a policeman from the police station on Jichang Road; Fan Lifeng, former chief of the Guangmingli police station; Wang Hongwei, deputy chief of the Guangmingli police station; Wang Zhipeng, deputy chief of the Qiaotun police station; and An Di of the Tangshan police bureau's traffic police detachment.

Preliminary investigations showed they have been involved in violations of discipline and law and are suspected of abuse of power, bending the law for personal gain, as well as offering and receiving bribes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     