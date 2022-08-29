Dozens prosecuted, officials investigated after Tangshan case

A public prosecution was initiated against 28 defendants including seven people who were involved in a barbecue restaurant attack in the city of Tangshan in northern China's Hebei.

A public prosecution was initiated against 28 defendants including seven people who were involved in a barbecue restaurant attack in the city of Tangshan in northern China's Hebei Province, according to an official statement released by the People's Procuratorate of Hebei on Monday.

The key defendant, a man surnamed Chen, allegedly harassed a woman surnamed Wang, who was eating in the restaurant in Tangshan's Lubei District with three of her female colleagues around 2:40am on June 10. After Wang rebuffed him, Chen allegedly violently beat her and her companions, helped by other people.



The four victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Two of them, surnamed Yuan and Li, left the hospital after being examined. The other two, Wang and a woman surnamed Liu, were discharged from the hospital on July 1. According to a forensic examination, all of them suffered minor injuries.

Investigations also showed that since 2012, a group led by Chen is suspected of using violence, threats and other means to carry out illegal detentions, public fighting, intentional injuries, casino openings and robberies in Tangshan and other places, committing a total of 11 crimes and four administrative illegal actions.

"These evil forces have caused adverse social impact by indulging in crimes, oppressing residents and disrupting economic and social order," the statement said.

Fifteen people who allegedly offered a "protective umbrella" for the gang have been investigated, the provincial discipline inspection commission also announced on Monday.

Among them, eight civil servants were put under detention: Ma Aijun, the police chief of the Lubei branch of the public security bureau; Hu Bin, chief of the police station on Jichang Road; Han Zhiyong, deputy chief of the guard station on Changhong Road; Chen Zhiwei, a policeman from the police station on Jichang Road; Fan Lifeng, former chief of the Guangmingli police station; Wang Hongwei, deputy chief of the Guangmingli police station; Wang Zhipeng, deputy chief of the Qiaotun police station; and An Di of the Tangshan police bureau's traffic police detachment.

Preliminary investigations showed they have been involved in violations of discipline and law and are suspected of abuse of power, bending the law for personal gain, as well as offering and receiving bribes.