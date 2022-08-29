News / Nation

Astronomers obtain first large-field X-ray maps of sky

Xinhua
  19:58 UTC+8, 2022-08-29       0
Chinese astronomers released the world's first batch of large-field X-ray maps of the sky captured by a small satellite put into orbit last month.
Xinhua
  19:58 UTC+8, 2022-08-29       0
Astronomers obtain first large-field X-ray maps of sky
NAOC

The Wide-field X-ray Telescope (WXT) has observed the central celestial region of the Milky Way. The results showed that a single glance could detect X-rays from multiple directions, including those from stellar black holes and neutron stars.

Chinese astronomers released the world's first batch of large-field X-ray maps of the sky captured by a small satellite put into orbit last month.

The Wide-field X-ray Telescope (WXT), launched into space on July 27 by a solid-propellant rocket, is a large-field X-ray imaging telescope, the first of its kind in the world, according to the National Astronomical Observatory of China (NAOC).

After a four-day in-orbit observation, the telescope obtained X-ray images and energy spectra of many celestial bodies in the Milky Way galaxy and beyond.

WXT is equipped with 36 micro-pore lobster-eye glasses and 4 large-array CMOS sensors, all developed by China, and its observation field of view can reach 340 square degrees, some 100 times larger than other similar telescopes.

It is an experimental module for the Einstein-Probe (EP) satellite in the pipeline. A total of 12 WXT modules will be mounted on the new satellite.

EP is a mission tasked with discovering celestial bodies that emit X-rays during fierce changes as well as quiescent black holes with transient high-energy radiation.

WXT has observed the central celestial region of the Milky Way. The results showed that a single glance could detect X-rays from multiple directions, including those from stellar black holes and neutron stars. The findings are highly consistent with the simulations.

An X-ray imaging of the famous Cygnus supernova remnant demonstrated that WXT's lobster-eye glasses can capture diffuse targets, and that WXT's CMOS sensors are able to process with high spectral resolutions.

The probe further spotted the relatively faint X-ray signals from a quasar 814 million light years away. Quasar is a star-like object far away in space that produces bright light and radio waves.

A large Magellanic Cloud nearby the Milky Way galaxy was also spotted within the WXT's radius, according to NAOC.

A pilot run in August indicated that WXT is operating normally, laying a solid foundation for the EP mission, according to NAOC.

Yuan Weimin, chief scientist of EP who works with NAOC, said the results are very exciting and attest to the instrument's capability in obtaining quality scientific data as expected.

WXT is co-developed by the NAOC and Shanghai Institute of Technical Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

NAOC released the data during the China Space Science Assembly held in Taiyuan, capital city of Shanxi Province, which concluded Sunday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     