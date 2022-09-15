Chinese mainland reports 126 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 126 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 84 in Sichuan and nine in Tibet.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 126 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 84 in Sichuan and nine in Tibet, according to the National Health Commission's report on Thursday.

A total of 823 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 560 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals to 237,614.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll remaining at 5,226.