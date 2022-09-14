China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former Yunnan political adviser

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has announced its decision to arrest Huang Yi, a former senior political adviser in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has announced its decision to arrest Huang Yi, a former senior political adviser in southwest China's Yunnan Province, for suspected bribe-taking.

The National Commission of Supervision completed an investigation into Huang's case and has transferred it to procuratorial authorities for prosecution, the SPP said in a statement on Wednesday.

Huang, former vice chairman of the Yunnan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was earlier found to have accepted others' money, gifts and banquets, and have visited private clubs.

Handling of the case is underway.