Social media sites cracking down on bad behavior of fans

Local social media sites removed hundreds of fans, Internet celebrity and entertainment accounts in the latest effort to ensure a clean and civilized cyberspace.

Sina's microblogging site, Weibo, and WeChat have moved to regulate the accounts of fan clubs and key opinion leaders who have defended misbehaving entertainers with tarnished reputations.

Weibo said it has removed about 450 postings and restricted 141 accounts.

Tencent's messaging and social service, WeChat, said it continues to build a healthy environment and encourage sensible discussions. On Tuesday, its official cybersecurity account posted that it has taken strict measures to remove extreme expressions and welcomes the public to offer tips for those who deliberately pick quarrels.