China to hold conference on manufacturing development

Xinhua
  22:31 UTC+8, 2022-09-13       0
The 2022 World Manufacturing Convention will kick off September 20 in east China's Anhui Province, local authorities said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The four-day event, scheduled until September 23 in the provincial capital Hefei, is set to demonstrate new achievements in high-end manufacturing development through new products, technologies and applications.

The convention, covering an area of 59,000 square meters, features 38 key events, including seminars, thematic activities and project docking.

Exhibitions will also highlight the progress China has made in various manufacturing industries. Countries such as the United States, Germany and Japan will participate in the outdoor agricultural machinery exhibition for the first time.

Over 641 companies have so far confirmed participation, according to the organizer.

Reports on the development of China's new-energy vehicle, and the development and application of the industrial Internet will be released at the conference.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
