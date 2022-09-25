Chinese mainland reports 159 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 159 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 86 were in Guizhou and 40 in Sichuan.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 159 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 86 were in Guizhou and 40 in Sichuan, according to the National Health Commission's report on Sunday.

A total of 601 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 310 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 241,216.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.