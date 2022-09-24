News / Nation

China's non-cash payments maintain steady growth in Q2

Xinhua
  19:34 UTC+8, 2022-09-24       0
Non-cash payments handled by Chinese banks continued stable expansion in the second quarter of the year, with electronic payments sustaining growth momentum.
Xinhua
  19:34 UTC+8, 2022-09-24       0

Non-cash payments handled by Chinese banks continued stable expansion in the second quarter of the year, with electronic payments sustaining growth momentum, a central bank report said.

Non-cash payments via bank cards, electronic payment vehicles, commercial papers, credit transfers and other settlements, hit 1,165.73 trillion yuan (166.72 trillion US dollars) in the period, up 7.86 percent year on year, according to the report from the People's Bank of China.

Electronic payments took a lion's share of the non-cash payments, with a total transaction value of 754.33 trillion yuan, the report showed.

Among the electronic payment vehicles, online payments rose 1.25 percent year on year to 612.77 trillion yuan, while mobile payments climbed 3.8 percent from the same period last year to 121.58 trillion yuan.

In the second quarter, bank card transactions also went up 1.58 percent year on year to 244.05 trillion yuan, according to the report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     