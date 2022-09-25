News / Nation

China starts building world's largest steerable telescope

CGTN
  15:07 UTC+8, 2022-09-25       0
China started to build the world's largest fully steerable radio telescope this week in its northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
CGTN
  15:07 UTC+8, 2022-09-25       0
China starts building world's largest steerable telescope
Chinese Academy of Sciences

A render of the Qitai radio Telescope.

China started to build the world's largest fully steerable radio telescope this week in its northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The Qitai radio Telescope (QTT), located in Qitai County in Xinjiang, will have a steerable dish with a diameter of 110 meters – 10 percent larger than that of the Green Bank Telescope in America's West Virginia, which is currently the largest of this type in the world.

It will take about six years to complete construction of the QTT.

Upon completion, it will be able to cover 75 percent of the sky with high-sensitivity, providing a world-class observation platform for studies in such areas as black holes, quasars, fast radio bursts, dark matter, gravitational waves and the origins of life in the universe.

China already hosts the world's largest radio telescope, the 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), which sits in a natural basin in the mountains of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

But FAST's reflective surface is more or less fixed, limiting the area of sky it can observe.

The QTT's ability to rotate in all directions to aim at specific targets and its unprecedented diameter will make it another sharp eye for China to look into the sky, supporting the country's deep space exploration, according to Wang Na, head of the Xinjiang Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     