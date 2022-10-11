﻿
News / Nation

Will you pay 13.66m yuan for a mobile phone number?

A special China Unicom mobile phone number went on auction on Monday with an astonishing 13.66-million-yuan (US$2.1 million) price tag on a domestic auction site.

More than 1,800 people had set up a reminder for the auction to kick off on Monday and more than 64,000 have clicked on Alibaba's online auction site for details.

Nobody made a bid when the auction ended at 10am on Tuesday.

The phone number "1566 6666 666," originally registered with China Unicom's branch in east China's Shandong Province, requires a guarantee of 688,000 yuan as well as an additional 5 percent commission and 0.5 to 1 percent software service charge.

The total payment could reach 14.8 million yuan.

The number "6" is regarded as auspicious in China and is believed to bring luck, and the more "6" a phone number contains, the higher its price becomes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
