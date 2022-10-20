﻿
China expresses support, expectations for G20 summit in Bali

Xinhua
  19:13 UTC+8, 2022-10-20       0
China supports Indonesia in playing its role as the president of the Group of 20 (G20) and expects the upcoming G20 summit to contribute to global COVID-19 response, economic recovery, and food and energy security, a senior Chinese diplomat said Thursday.

Vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu said China supports the theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger" of the summit, which will be held in Bali in November.

Ma made the remarks at a press conference held on the sidelines of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

"We hope that the G20 summit will play an active and constructive role in such areas as strengthening international cooperation on COVID-19 response, promoting the world economic recovery, and ensuring global food and energy security," Ma said.

As a G20 member, China has been taking an active part in international economic cooperation and global economic governance, and working with other parties to propel strong global growth that is sustainable, balanced and inclusive, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
